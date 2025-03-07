Minority youth will be encouraged to launch new start-ups through Karnataka Minority Development Corporation: CM Siddaramaiah.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-03-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 11:26 IST
Minority youth will be encouraged to launch new start-ups through Karnataka Minority Development Corporation: CM Siddaramaiah.
