We support stable, peaceful, inclusive Bangladesh where all issues are resolved through democratic means and by holding inclusive polls: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:04 IST
- Country:
- India
