IIM Ahmedabad and Bangalore among world's top 50 for business and management studies but ranking drops since previous year: QS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 16:49 IST
- Country:
- India
IIM Ahmedabad and Bangalore among world's top 50 for business and management studies but ranking drops since previous year: QS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unlocking South Asia: New Horizons in International Higher Education
World Bank Approves $100M Project to Boost Higher Education and Graduate Employability in Tunisia
Multi-modal mobile learning shaping the future of higher education in China
Surging Women’s Enrollment in Higher Education Sparks New Hope for Equity in India