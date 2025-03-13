At a time when India is pushing for cross-border payments using UPI, should we really be undermining our own national currency symbol: FM.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:20 IST
At a time when India is pushing for cross-border payments using UPI, should we really be undermining our own national currency symbol: FM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
