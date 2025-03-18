Entire world witnessed grandeur of India during Mahakumbh: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 12:14 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 12:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Entire world witnessed grandeur of India during Mahakumbh: PM Modi in Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zoe Saldana's Emotional Oscar Triumph: A Tribute to Heritage and Family
Tensions Rise as China Targets U.S. Agriculture Amid Trade War
China Gears Up for Counteraction Against U.S. Tariffs: Agriculture in the Crosshairs
Bauli's Global Brand Revamp: A Blend of Tradition and Modernity
China Targets U.S. Agriculture in Trade War Escalation