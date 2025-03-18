Delhi HC refuses to stay trial court proceedings against minister Kapil Mishra for making 'objectionable statements', violating MCC in 2020.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-03-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 12:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi HC refuses to stay trial court proceedings against minister Kapil Mishra for making 'objectionable statements', violating MCC in 2020.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Alexis Ohanian Joins Frank McCourt's TikTok Acquisition Bid
Benni McCarthy Takes the Helm as Kenya's New Football Coach
Benni McCarthy Takes Helm as Kenya's New Football Coach
"Wouldn't have enjoyed England's relaxedness under McCullum": Alastair Cook
Stella McCartney shows feminine power suits in office set at Paris Fashion Week