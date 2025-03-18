Seven missing, eight rescued after boat capsizes in Matatila dam in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district: Police.
PTI | Shivpuri | Updated: 18-03-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 21:26 IST
- Country:
- India
