70 pc reduction in deaths due to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir during Modi govt; terror incidents too fell sharply: Home Minister Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:28 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:28 IST
- Country:
- India
70 pc reduction in deaths due to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir during Modi govt; terror incidents too fell sharply: Home Minister Amit Shah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump working with House Republicans for bill to fund government until September
UPDATE 1-Trump working with House Republicans for bill to fund government until September
"It is RSS's government": Nana Patole questions focus on language over Maharashtra's issues
Lokayukta raids places of eight government officers in Karnataka
Swedish government proposes to contribute fighter jets to NATO for the first time