Narendra Modi govt gave befitting reply to Pakistan with surgical, air strike within 10 days of attacks in Uri and Pulwama: Amit Shah in RS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 15:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Narendra Modi govt gave befitting reply to Pakistan with surgical, air strike within 10 days of attacks in Uri and Pulwama: Amit Shah in RS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- government
- surgical
- air
- strike
- Uri
- Pulwama
- Pakistan
- Amit Shah
- Rajya Sabha
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan's Seven & i expected to announce new CEO, restructuring plan
South Korean fighter jet accidentally drops bombs, reportedly injuring 7 people
UPDATE 1-At least 8 hurt in South Korea after shell hits civilian area during military drills
Seven hurt in South Korea after shell lands in civilian area during military drills, YTN says
UPDATE 2-South Korea air force jet accidentally drops bombs on homes, injuring eight