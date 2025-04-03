Amended Waqf Bill will ensure rights of women are protected: Rijiju in RS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Amended Waqf Bill will ensure rights of women are protected: Rijiju in RS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Remembering Ram Manohar Lohia: Icon of Social Justice
EIB and PBZ Forge €100M Partnership to Boost Croatian SMEs, Green Investments, and Gender Equality
Historic Step: Telangana's OBC Bill Passes, Paving Way for Social Justice
EIB Supports PBZ to Boost SMEs, Green Investments, and Gender Equality in Croatia
Empowering Women: Rajasthan's Commitment to Gender Equality