When BJP-led regime is ousted and new govt formed, will bring amendment to nullify Waqf Bill: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:41 IST
- Country:
- India
