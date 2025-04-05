India, Sri Lanka ink pact on defence cooperation following talks between PM Modi and President Dissanayake.
PTI | Colombo | Updated: 05-04-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 12:13 IST
India, Sri Lanka ink pact on defence cooperation following talks between PM Modi and President Dissanayake.
