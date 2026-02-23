Iraq and Turkey Reach Agreement on Islamic State Detainee Repatriation

The Iraqi foreign minister declared on Monday that Turkey has consented to repatriate Turkish citizens from among the numerous Islamic State detainees moved to Iraq from Syria. This development follows the recent closure of detention camps and prisons in Syria, triggered by the withdrawal of Kurdish forces.

Iraq accepted the detainees after negotiating with the United States. Baghdad plans to prosecute terror suspects within its legal framework and is pushing other countries to reclaim their detained citizens. Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein engaged in discussions with U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, emphasizing ongoing talks with multiple countries, highlighting the recent accord with Turkey.

During a speech to the U.N. Human Rights Council, Hussein urged global states to retrieve citizens involved in terrorist activities for prosecution in their home countries. The urgency surrounding the suspected Islamic State prisoners, including their families, has intensified since a Syrian government offensive led to a Kurdish withdrawal. The Islamic State, once dominant over vast territories, saw its command collapse following a concerted military effort by regional powers and a U.S.-backed coalition.

