Ensuring free navigation, rules-based order, peace and security in Indian Ocean Region one of our biggest aims: Rajnath.
PTI | Karwar | Updated: 05-04-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 16:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Ensuring free navigation, rules-based order, peace and security in Indian Ocean Region one of our biggest aims: Rajnath.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
VINSSEN Achieves Type Approval for 60kW Maritime Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stack
China and Russia Strengthen Cybersecurity Ties
IPL Match Controversy: Ram Navami Clash Sparks Security Concerns
India Surpasses 1 Billion Tonnes in Coal Production: A Nation's Leap Towards Energy Security
AfDB and IITA Forge Ahead with €5M Grant to Boost Climate-Resilient Agriculture and Food Security