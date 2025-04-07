Trump threatens more tariffs on China if Beijing does not withdraw retaliatory measures, increasing trade war concerns, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:55 IST
Trump threatens more tariffs on China if Beijing does not withdraw retaliatory measures, increasing trade war concerns, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian Drone Attack on Kyiv: Tragedy Strikes Capital
Man Accused of Rape and Extortion Under Pretext of Marriage in Thane
Assam State Board Shaken by Class 11 Exam Paper Leak Scandal
Revamp at Shree Bhimeshwar Trust: New Trustees Appointed Amid Mismanagement Allegations
VHP Demands Apology Over Rana Sanga Remarks