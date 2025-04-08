Authorities say at least 13 people died and over 70 were hurt after a roof fell at a disco in the Dominican Republic, reports AP.
PTI | Santodomingo | Updated: 08-04-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 17:29 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
