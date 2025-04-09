We will demolish the wall that is restricting reservation to 50 per cent for SC, ST, OBC: Rahul Gandhi at AICC session.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 16:43 IST
- Country:
- India
We will demolish the wall that is restricting reservation to 50 per cent for SC, ST, OBC: Rahul Gandhi at AICC session.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rahul Gandhi
- reservation
- SC
- ST
- OBC
- AICC
- India
- caste system
- policy change
- social equity
- education
Advertisement