NIA takes custody of 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana following court’s order: official statement.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 02:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 02:19 IST
NIA takes custody of 26/11 Mumbai attacks mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana following court's order: official statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Orders RWA to Compensate for Occupying Historical Monument
Unification Church Faces Legal Turmoil After Court Order
SSDF Protests Escalating Terrorism in Kathua
Court Orders Jail to Report on AAP Leader's Health Amid MCOCA Case
Allahabad High Court Stays Special Court Orders in High-Profile Murder Case