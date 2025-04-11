Banaras has gained new momentum of development in last 10 years. Today's Kashi is not just ancient but also progressive: PM Modi in Varanasi.
PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 11-04-2025 11:38 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 11:38 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
