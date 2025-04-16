Without Shiv Sena, BJP would not have reached a stage where it could build Ram Temple in Ayodhya: Uddhav Thackeray.
PTI | Nashik | Updated: 16-04-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 18:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Without Shiv Sena, BJP would not have reached a stage where it could build Ram Temple in Ayodhya: Uddhav Thackeray.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
USAEF-Welligence Alliance Unlocks U.S. Investment in Africa’s Energy Future
CPI(M)'s Strategic Revival: Focus on Growth and Alliances
Democratic Alliance Leads in Polls Before Portugal's Snap Election
Amitabh Bachchan to Narrate Ram Katha Stories Live from Ayodhya
Ceasefire in Myanmar: Rebel Alliance Paves Way for Humanitarian Efforts