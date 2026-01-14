Global Alliance: Lula and Putin's Pledge for Venezuela's Sovereignty
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed Venezuela's sovereignty amidst international tensions. The leaders vowed to support Venezuela's national interests and emphasized bilateral cooperation. They planned to collaborate within international frameworks like the UN and BRICS to address Latin American and global tensions.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva engaged in a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, with the situation in Venezuela taking center stage in their discussions, the Kremlin reported.
This call marked Putin's first international outreach of the year, as Russia gradually returned to the global stage following an extended holiday period of Christmas and New Year festivities.
The discussion highlighted the shared commitment of both nations to uphold Venezuela's sovereignty and national interests. Additionally, Lula and Putin explored avenues for bilateral collaboration across various sectors and expressed a mutual intention to work together through international entities such as the UN and BRICS, aiming to alleviate tensions in Latin America and beyond.
