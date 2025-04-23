Men suspected to be involved in J-K attack are Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah, Abu Talha; survivors helped prepare sketches: officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 12:36 IST
Country:
- India
