I would like to reiterate India's firm resolve that we have a zero tolerance policy against terrorism: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:29 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
