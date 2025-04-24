We stand unwavering in our commitment to support all efforts to bring perpetrators of Pahalgam attack to justice: JK CM Omar Abdullah.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-04-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 18:37 IST
- Country:
- India
We stand unwavering in our commitment to support all efforts to bring perpetrators of Pahalgam attack to justice: JK CM Omar Abdullah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pahalgam
- attack
- Omar Abdullah
- justice
- JK CM
- commitment
- support
- perpetrators
- security
- Jammu Kashmir
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea Ramps Up Auto Sector Support Amid U.S. Tariff Impact
World Bank Approves $1.1 Billion to Support Jordan’s Economic Modernization Vision
BJD Internal Rift Over Waqf Bill Support Sparks Controversy
China’s Economic Growth Forecasted at 4.7% in 2025, Supported by Policy Stimulus
India's Strategic Support Plan for Exporters Faces Global Tariff Challenges