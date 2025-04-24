People were killed in Pahalgam after being asked about religion, Hindus would never do such a thing: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:02 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
