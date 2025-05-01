Roads, public spaces to be cleaned twice a day under campaign from Friday; beautiful, developed Delhi our commitment: CM Rekha Gupta.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 16:01 IST
- Country:
- India
