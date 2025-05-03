Committed to taking firm, decisive action against terrorists and those who support them: PM Modi after talks with Angolan president.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-05-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 13:40 IST
Committed to taking firm, decisive action against terrorists and those who support them: PM Modi after talks with Angolan president.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
