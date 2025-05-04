India's power not only in its armed forces but also in its culture, spirituality: Rajnath Singh at 'Sanatan Sanskrit Jagran Mahotsav'.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 19:24 IST
- Country:
- India
India's power not only in its armed forces but also in its culture, spirituality: Rajnath Singh at 'Sanatan Sanskrit Jagran Mahotsav'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Honoring a Pioneer: Rajnath Singh Unveils Statue of Cleanliness Crusader Bindeshwar Pathak
Rajnath Singh Highlights Mental & Spiritual Strength for Modern-Day Soldiers
This extremely inhuman act has left all of us in deep grief and pain: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Pahalgam terror attack.
India Reaffirms Zero Tolerance to Terrorism and Strengthens Defence Self-Reliance: Rajnath Singh
Will not only trace those who perpetrated the attack but also trace those conspired to commit this nefarious act on our soil: Rajnath Singh.