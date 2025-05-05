Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to PM Modi and strongly condemns Pahalgam terror attack: MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 05-05-2024 15:02 IST
Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
