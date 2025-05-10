Completely destroyed terrorist launchpad at Looni in Pakistan's Sialkot in response to unprovoked firing by other side: BSF.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 09:50 IST
- Country:
- India
