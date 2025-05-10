CBI arrests Commissioner Income Tax (Exemptions), Hyderabad, Jeevan Lal Lavidiya and 4 others in an alleged bribery case: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 17:31 IST
- Country:
- India
