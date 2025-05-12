Talks with Pakistan can only happen on terror and return of PoK, nothing else: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 20:27 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
