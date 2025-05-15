Govt appoints team of lawyers led by Tushar Mehta for trial in 26/11 terror case where Tahawwur Hussain Rana is an accused: Notification.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 19:13 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:13 IST
- Country:
- India
