Amit Shah says Operation Sindoor reflects PM Modi's firm determination, pin-pointed intelligence, infallible fire power of armed forces.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:19 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
