Gujarat Samachar owner Bahubali Shah gets bail from court till May 31 on health grounds a day after arrest by ED.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-05-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 21:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Gujarat Samachar owner Bahubali Shah gets bail from court till May 31 on health grounds a day after arrest by ED.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Students Challenge Texas Gov. Abbott and UT Austin Over Arrests at Pro-Palestinian Rally
Tragedy at Illegal Liquor Shop: Arrests in Murder Case
Delhi Police Crack Hit-and-Run, Arrest Property Dealer
Hotel Inferno: Arrests Made in Kolkata Blaze Tragedy
Arrest and Alliances: Philippines Navigates Tensions with China Amid Election Surveillance Incident