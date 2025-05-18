Death toll from Israeli airstrikes overnight across Gaza rises to at least 103, hospitals say, reports AP.
PTI | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 18-05-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 14:26 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
