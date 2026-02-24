Preferential US chip tariffs will not change, Taiwan says

​Preferential tariff ​treatment for Taiwan's ‌semiconductor exports ​already agreed with the U.S. will ‌not change, Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun said on Tuesday, after the ‌Trump administration moved to enact ‌new duties.

But Taiwan's high trade surplus with the United States ⁠is ​a risk ⁠going forward, she added.

U.S. President Donald ⁠Trump on Monday warned countries against ​backing away from recently negotiated ⁠trade deals with the U.S. after the ⁠Supreme ​Court struck down his emergency tariffs, saying that he ⁠would hit them with much ⁠higher ⁠duties under different trade laws.

