Preferential US chip tariffs will not change, Taiwan says

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 24-02-2026 07:04 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 07:04 IST
​Preferential tariff ​treatment for Taiwan's ‌semiconductor exports ​already agreed with the U.S. will ‌not change, Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun said on Tuesday, after the ‌Trump administration moved to enact ‌new duties.

But Taiwan's high trade surplus with the United States ⁠is ​a risk ⁠going forward, she added.

U.S. President Donald ⁠Trump on Monday warned countries against ​backing away from recently negotiated ⁠trade deals with the U.S. after the ⁠Supreme ​Court struck down his emergency tariffs, saying that he ⁠would hit them with much ⁠higher ⁠duties under different trade laws.

