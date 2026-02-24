Preferential US chip tariffs will not change, Taiwan says
Preferential tariff treatment for Taiwan's semiconductor exports already agreed with the U.S. will not change, Vice Premier Cheng Li-chiun said on Tuesday, after the Trump administration moved to enact new duties.
But Taiwan's high trade surplus with the United States is a risk going forward, she added.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday warned countries against backing away from recently negotiated trade deals with the U.S. after the Supreme Court struck down his emergency tariffs, saying that he would hit them with much higher duties under different trade laws.
