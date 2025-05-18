Pope Leo XIV, history's first American pope, vows to work for unity so Catholic Church becomes sign of peace in world, reports AP.
PTI | Vaticancity | Updated: 18-05-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 14:41 IST
