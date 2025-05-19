Foreign secy tells parliamentary panel that probe into Pahalgam attack revealed terrorists communicated with masterminds in Pakistan: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 19:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Foreign secy tells parliamentary panel that probe into Pahalgam attack revealed terrorists communicated with masterminds in Pakistan: Sources.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India-Pakistan Tensions Surge Post-Pahalgam Attack: A Decade of Retaliation
CRPF Trooper Challenges Dismissal Over Marriage with Pakistani Woman
India Bolsters Defense with New Air Systems amid Rising Tensions with Pakistan
India-Pakistan Tensions Mount: Indian Army Retaliates Against Ceasefire Violations
India Responds to J&K Attack with Diplomatic and Trade Measures Against Pakistan