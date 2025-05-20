Hindu-Muslim politics done by other parties for 75 years root cause of country's problems: Arvind Kejriwal at launch of AAP student wing.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 12:44 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 12:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Hindu-Muslim politics done by other parties for 75 years root cause of country's problems: Arvind Kejriwal at launch of AAP student wing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN Security Council Initiates Crisis Talks: India-Pakistan Tensions
Tensions Escalate: Pakistan and India's Diplomatic Showdown Post-Pahalgam Attack
India Nominee Takes IMF Stage Amid Critical Decisions
Upgraded Arsenal: A New Era of India-Pakistan Tensions
Escalating Tensions in South Asia: India and Pakistan's Military Power Play