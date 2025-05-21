Judge orders US officials to retain control of migrants sent to South Sudan in case removals were unlawful, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2025 07:18 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 07:18 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
