G RAM G Act: Transforming Rural Employment with Technological Oversight

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has defended the newly enacted G RAM G Act, which focuses on providing rural employment, against accusations from the opposition that claim the legislation is based on politically motivated concerns. Singh emphasizes that the act is grounded in evidence, experience, and ground realities.

The G RAM G Act, formally known as the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission, incorporates technology-driven solutions for better governance. It includes measures such as GPS-based monitoring and AI models to ensure transparency and accountability in employment generation and public works.

The act highlights structural improvements like increasing guaranteed wage employment days from 100 to 125 and digitizing the system to eliminate ghost beneficiaries. It also introduces a funding model that encourages state accountability and aligns with local agricultural calendars to provide necessary seasonal flexibility.

