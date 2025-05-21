Mahmudabad remarks: SC refuses to stay investigation in case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 12:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Mahmudabad remarks: SC refuses to stay investigation in case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Federal Judge Upholds Democratic Justice's Victory in North Carolina Supreme Court Race
Mamata Banerjee's Visit to Murshidabad: Relief, Condolences, and Calls for Justice
Mehbooba Mufti Advocates for Justice Amidst Sweeping Crackdowns
Call for Justice over Pahalgam Attack: Owaisi Demands Inquiry
Justice Delivered: Conviction in Karnataka's High-Profile Mining Scandal