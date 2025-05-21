UPSC cheating case: SC directs ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar to cooperate in probe.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 12:36 IST
- Country:
- India
UPSC cheating case: SC directs ex-IAS probationer Puja Khedkar to cooperate in probe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UPSC
- cheating
- SC
- Puja Khedkar
- IAS
- probationer
- investigation
- probe
- court
- directive
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh Police Launches SIT Investigation into Alleged Coerced Conversions
Mysterious Death of Army Aspirant Sparks Investigation in Aligarh
Tech-Savvy Investigation by Delhi Police Rescues Kidnapped Teen in MP
Gensol Engineering Faces Financial Freefall and Investigation
Bombay High Court Challenges Police's 'Copy-Paste' Culture in Investigations