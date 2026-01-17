Left Menu

Political Tensions Flare in Kerala Over Sabarimala Gold Theft Investigation

Opposition Congress in Kerala accuses the ruling CPI(M) of trying to divert attention from the Sabarimala gold loss investigation by alleging involvement of a former TDB president. The CPI(M) is criticized for protecting accused party members, while pressure is reportedly exerted on the investigation team.

Updated: 17-01-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 20:11 IST
The political scene in Kerala heated up as the Opposition Congress accused the ruling CPI(M) of attempting to sideline the ongoing Sabarimala gold theft investigation by naming a former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president, affiliated with Congress.

The Congress party asserted its openness to the TDB's inquiry but insisted that such efforts should not mitigate the grave concerns of the current case. Leading the Opposition, V D Satheesan highlighted that prominent CPI(M) leaders are jailed in connection with the case, while the government seems to protect the accused rather than act against them.

Satheesan also pointed out that the investigation is being monitored by the High Court, and despite pressing concerns about the investigation's speed and pressure purportedly from the Chief Minister's office, no confidence issues have been raised against the Special Investigation Team.

