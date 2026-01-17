Left Menu

ATR 42-500 Crash Sparks Urgent Investigation in Indonesia

A Franco-Italian plane manufacturer, ATR, reported an accident involving its ATR 42-500 aircraft in Indonesia. The incident involves a plane from Indonesia Air Transport that lost contact in Maros, South Sulawesi. ATR is cooperating with local authorities to aid in the investigation.

Updated: 17-01-2026 19:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A report from Franco-Italian planemaker ATR has confirmed a plane crash involving one of its ATR 42-500 aircraft in Indonesia. The company has pledged full support to both the airline operator and investigators in unraveling the details of the incident.

Earlier, an Indonesian search and rescue team had deployed efforts to locate the missing plane, owned by Indonesia Air Transport, after it went off radar in the Maros region of South Sulawesi province. The plane had lost communication with regional air traffic controllers, sparking concerns and immediate search operations.

ATR specialists are actively collaborating with Indonesian authorities as the official investigation into the crash unfolds. The multinational firm is providing expertise to ensure a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances leading to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

