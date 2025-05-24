PM Modi asked states to remove bottlenecks to attract investors, encourage manufacturing, generate jobs: Niti CEO Subrahmanyam.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 19:12 IST
PM Modi asked states to remove bottlenecks to attract investors, encourage manufacturing, generate jobs: Niti CEO Subrahmanyam.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kenya’s Aviation Industry Delivers Strong Economic Lift and Job Creation
NITI Aayog's Governing Council Gears Up for Annual Meet
Kerala CM Skips NITI Aayog Meet: A Recurring Pattern?
Trump Backs Nippon Steel's $14.9 Billion Bid, Praises Job Creation Impact
Roadmap to 2047: India's Vision for Development Unveiled at NITI Aayog