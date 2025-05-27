Delhi court rejects bail plea of ex-AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in MCOCA case.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 11:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi court rejects bail plea of ex-AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in MCOCA case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Legal Battle: Naresh Balyan Seeks Bail in MCOCA Case
Delhi Court Delays Bail Decision for Former AAP MLA in High-Profile MCOCA Case
Delhi Court Deliberates Bail for Former AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in MCOCA Case
Ex-MLA Naresh Balyan Awaits Bail Decision Amid MCOCA Case Controversy
AAP MLA Involved in Corruption Scandal: A Deep Dive into Jalandhar's Political Controversy