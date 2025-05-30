CJI B R Gavai administers oath to Justices N V Anjaria, Vijay Bishnoi and A S Chandurkar as judges of SC.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 10:44 IST
- Country:
- India
CJI B R Gavai administers oath to Justices N V Anjaria, Vijay Bishnoi and A S Chandurkar as judges of SC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Justice Bela M Trivedi: From Subordinate Judiciary to Supreme Court Trailblazer
Justice Bella M Trivedi: A Trailblazer's Journey in the Indian Judiciary
CJI Gavai Advocates for an Inclusive and Responsive Judiciary
India’s Constitution: A Pillar Above All Amidst Judiciary and Executive
Revisit Veeraswami Judgment: VP Dhankhar Advocates Transparent Judiciary