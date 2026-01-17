New Chapter of Judiciary Unfolds in Uttar Pradesh's Six Districts

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a transformative step in its legal infrastructure as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the pivotal role of a strong judiciary in empowering democracy. Speaking at an event where Chief Justice of India Surya Kant laid the foundation for new integrated court complexes, Adityanath emphasized the importance of accessible justice for all citizens.

The Chief Minister praised the initiative as a new era for the state's judiciary, with six pilot districts—Chandauli, Mahoba, Amethi, Shamli, Hathras, and Auraiya—leading the charge. With a budget of Rs 1,500 crore, the project will include multiple courtrooms, advocate chambers, and accommodations for judicial officers, aiming for completion by April next year.

Adityanath stressed that while there is no shortage of funds, it is willpower that drives progress. He assured full government support, underlining that Uttar Pradesh has already seen significant advancements in judicial infrastructure. The initiative seeks to develop integrated judicial models for broader citizen access, marking a significant step forward for the state's legal system.

(With inputs from agencies.)